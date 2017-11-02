FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.99
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.99

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp

* Ralph Lauren reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.99 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion

* Ralph Lauren Corp - in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects net revenue to be down 6%-8%, excluding the impact of foreign currency‍​

* Ralph Lauren Corp- ‍North America revenue in Q2 decreased 16 percent to $877 million​

* Ralph Lauren Corp- ‍Europe revenue in Q2 increased 4 percent to $463 million on a reported basis and was flat in constant currency​

* Ralph Lauren Corp - operating margin for q3 of fiscal 2018 is expected to be down 50-70 basis points, excluding the impact of foreign currency‍​

* Ralph Lauren Corp- ‍Asia revenue in Q2 was flat compared with prior year period on a reported basis at $217 million and increased 4 percent in constant currency​

* Ralph Lauren Corp - expect capital expenditures of approximately $225 million for fiscal 2018, lower than previous guidance of $300 million‍​

* Ralph Lauren-now expects operating margin for fiscal 2018 to be 9.5%-10.5%, excluding impact of foreign currency, versus previous guidance of 9.0%-10.5%

* Ralph Lauren-for fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect net revenue to decrease 8% to 9%, excluding the impact of foreign currency

* Ralph Lauren Corp- ‍inventory at end of Q2 fiscal 2018 was $865 million, down 26 percent to prior year period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.