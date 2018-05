BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.90 Excluding Items

May 23 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp:

* RALPH LAUREN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.5 BILLION

* FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT REVENUE GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 150-200 BASIS POINTS IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2019

* IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2019, COMPANY EXPECTS NET REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO DOWN SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2019

* OPERATING MARGIN FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2019 IS EXPECTED TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019

* NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION

* EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION

* EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MILLION, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MILLION, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS