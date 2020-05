BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Reports Q4 Revenue $1.3 Bln

May 27 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp:

* RALPH LAUREN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2020 RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.68

* NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN Q4 DECREASED 11% TO $629 MILLION

* INVENTORY AT END OF FISCAL 2020 WAS $736 MILLION, DOWN 10% COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* ASIA REVENUE IN Q4 DECREASED 22% TO $214 MILLION ON A REPORTED BASIS AND DECREASED 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* RALPH LAUREN - STRENGTHENED BALANCE SHEET, NEAR-TERM LIQUIDITY WITH OVER $2 BILLION IN CASH & INVESTMENTS, KEY EXPENSE REDUCTION ACTIONS

* HAVE REOPENED ABOUT TWO THIRDS OF STORES IN EUROPE AND NEARLY HALF OF STORES IN NORTH AMERICA THROUGH LAST HALF OF MAY

* RALPH LAUREN - EUROPE REVENUE IN Q4 DECREASED 19% TO $353 MILLION ON REPORTED BASIS, DECREASED 16% TO LAST YEAR IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* DUE TO HIGH LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY AND EVOLVING SITUATION SURROUNDING COVID-19, SUSPENDING ALL FUTURE GUIDANCE

* EXPECT RESULTS FOR FY21 AND Q1 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY THE PANDEMIC

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.40, REVENUE VIEW $1.22 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* RALPH LAUREN - IN RETAIL, QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN N.AMERICA WERE DOWN 13%, INCLUDING 15% DOWN IN BRICK & MORTAR STORES & 7% DOWN IN DIGITAL COMMERCE

* ASIA REVENUE IN Q4 DECREASED DUE TO IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 AND HONG KONG PROTEST BUSINESS DISRUPTIONS