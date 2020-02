BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Says About Two Thirds Of Its Stores In Chinese Mainland Temporarily Closed Over Past Week

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp:

* ORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* Q4 FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $55 MILLION TO $70 MILLION IN SALES

* EXPECTS BROADER IMPACT ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN CHINA AND PARTS OF ASIA DUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TRAVEL AND RETAIL TRAFFIC

* APPROXIMATELY TWO THIRDS OF COMPANY’S STORES IN CHINESE MAINLAND HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED OVER PAST WEEK

* Q4 GUIDANCE NOW ESTIMATED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $35 MILLION TO $45 MILLION IN OPERATING INCOME IN ASIA

* SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS IN CHINA COULD ALSO IMPACT A SMALL PORTION OF Q4 ORDERS GLOBALLY.

* RALPH LAUREN - PLANS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL IMPACT ALONG WITH FISCAL 2021 AND Q1 GUIDANCE ON ITS Q4 FISCAL 2020 EARNINGS CALL

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.51 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA