March 21 (Reuters) - Ramaco Resources Inc:

* RAMACO RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $24 MILLION

* EXPECT TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 2.0 TO 2.2 MILLION TONS OF HIGH QUALITY, LOW COST COAL IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: