March 18 (Reuters) - Ramada Investimentos e Industria SA:

* SAYS DECIDES NOT TO CLOSE ITS PRODUCTION UNIT IN OVAR UNTIL THE COMPETENT AUTHORITIES DECIDE OTHERWISE

* SAYS DECLARATION OF SITUATION OF CALAMITY WILL ENTAIL A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF ACTIVITY OF ITS UNIT