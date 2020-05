BRIEF-Rambler Metals and Mining Says Q1 Saleable Copper Production Was 1,210 Tonnes

May 1 (Reuters) - Rambler Metals and Mining PLC:

* RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC - Q1 ACHIEVED SALEABLE COPPER AND GOLD PRODUCTION OF 1,210 TONNES AND 929 OUNCES RESPECTIVELY

* RAMBLER METALS AND MINING - Q1 SALEABLE TONNES OF COPPER INCREASED 1% FROM Q4 2019 AND SALEABLE OUNCES OF GOLD DECREASED 12% FROM Q4 2019

* RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC - ALONG WITH SCALING BACK ON OPERATIONS, WE HAVE HAD TO REDUCE STAFF NUMBERS BY A SMALL PERCENTAGE

* RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC - WILL ALSO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF CANADIAN GOVERNMENT WAGE SUBSIDY PLAN

* RAMBLER METALS AND MINING - AT THIS TIME, NOT EXPERIENCING ANY DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAIN, AND ABSENTEEISM REMAINS AT NORMAL LEVELS