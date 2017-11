Nov 13 (Reuters) - Rambus Inc

* Rambus announces proposed $150 million convertible senior notes offering

* Rambus Inc - Intends to offer $150 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2023 in a private placement​

* Rambus - ‍Expects to use portion of offering's net proceeds for repurchase of up to $60 million principal amount of cos' 1.125% convertible senior notes due 2018​