May 4 (Reuters) - Rambus Inc:

* RAMBUS SAYS A JV IN CHINA, RELIANCE MEMORY, HAS BEEN FORMED TO COMMERCIALIZE RESISTIVE RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY TECHNOLOGY, WITH PARTNER GIGADEVICE

* RAMBUS - RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: