March 6 (Reuters) - Rambus Inc:

* RAMBUS INITIATES ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* RAMBUS INC - INITIATED AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH CITIBANK, N.A. TO REPURCHASE ABOUT $50 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* RAMBUS INC - INITIAL DELIVERY OF APPROXIMATELY 3.1 MILLION SHARES UNDER PROGRAM