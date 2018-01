BRIEF-Rambus Reports Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share of $0.29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Rambus Inc:

* RAMBUS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q4 REVENUE $101.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $101.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $41 MILLION - $47 MILLION​

* ‍SEES GAAP DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.34 - $0.27 FOR Q1 2018​

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $41 MILLION - $47 MILLION

* EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATES UNDER ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.19 - $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: