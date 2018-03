March 20 (Reuters) - Rambus Inc:

* RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

* RAMBUS INC - ‍SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD​

* RAMBUS INC - ‍SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: