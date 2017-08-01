FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Q2 FFO $0.35/shr
August 1, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Q2 FFO $0.35/shr

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ramco-gershenson Properties Trust:

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reports financial and operating results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.35

* Q2 FFO per share $0.35

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.34 to $1.38

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust - affirmed its 2017 operating ffo guidance of $1.34 to $1.38 per diluted share

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust - affirmed its 2017 same-property with redevelopment noi growth guidance of 2.5 pct to 3.5 pct

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

