May 3 (Reuters) - Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust:

* RAMCO REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.32

* IS NOT AFFIRMING OR UPDATING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE ASSUMPTIONS AT THIS TIME

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S