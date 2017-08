BRIEF-Ramsay Generale de Sante amends and extends its senior facilities agreement

Aug 11 (Reuters) - RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE SA:

* REG-RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE : AMEND AND EXTEND OF ITS SENIOR FACILITIES AGREEMENT

* ‍COMPLETED AN AMEND AND EXTEND OF ITS SENIOR FACILITIES AGREEMENT​

* ‍SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED TERMS AND CONDITIONS, INCLUDING REMOVAL OF MAINTENANCE COVENANTS​

* 2 YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS SENIOR DEBT FACILITIES TO 3 OCTOBER 2022

* ‍ IMPROVED TERMS AND CONDITIONS, INCLUDING REDUCTION IN MARGIN OF TERM LOAN B TO E + 3.125% FROM E + 3.50%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)