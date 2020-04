BRIEF-Ramsay Generale De Sante Says Its Activities Impacted By Health Crisis From Mid-March Onwards

April 23 (Reuters) - RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE SA:

* THE COVID-19 CRISIS IMPACTED ALL OF THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES IN EUROPE FROM MID-MARCH ONWARDS

* IN FRANCE, AS OF MID-MARCH, LIKE THE ENTIRE PROFESSION, OUR MEDECINE-SURGERY-OBSTETRIC (MSO) FACILITIES CANCELLED ALL NON-URGENT SURGICAL PROCEDURES

* GROUP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY LIQUIDITY RISK THAT COULD CAUSE IT TO DEFAULT OR JEOPARDIZE ITS LONG-TERM VIABILITY

* THE GROUP WAS ABLE TO BENEFIT, FOR ITS FRENCH HEALTHCARE INSTITUTIONS, FROM CASH ADVANCES SET UP BY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH FOR THE BENEFIT OF ALL PRIVATE AND NON-PROFIT PLAYERS