May 15 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO A BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH NSW MINISTRY OF HEALTH

* DEAL TO MAKE IFACILITIES & SERVICES AVAILABLE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IN RETURN FOR SUPPORT DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, RAMSAY WILL BE PAID A VIABILITY PAYMENT DURING INITIAL TERM