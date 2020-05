May 7 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd:

* FINALISES QUEENSLAND AGREEMENT

* AGREEMENT TO MAKE ITS FACILITIES AND SERVICES AVAILABLE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IN RETURN FOR COMMITMENT TO MAINTAIN FULL WORKFORCE AT FACILITIES, CO TO RECEIVE NET RECOVERABLE COSTS FOR SERVICES

* DISCUSSIONS WITH NSW AND WESTERN AUSTRALIA TO FINALISE AGREEMENTS CONTINUE