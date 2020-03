March 12 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd:

* RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LTD- FEDERAL COURT HAS DISMISSED PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT BY ACCC AGAINST CO IN MAY 2017

* RAMSAY HEALTH CARE-JUDGE FOUND CO NOT ENGAGED IN ANTI-COMPETITIVE CONDUCT IN COFFS HARBOUR REGION ON PROPOSED OPENING OF COMPETING SURGERY FACILITY