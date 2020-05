May 18 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd:

* FINALISED AN AGREEMENT WITH NHS ENGLAND

* CONFIRMS FINALISED AGREEMENT WITH NHS ENGLAND TO MAKE FACILITIES & SERVICES AVAILABLE TO NHS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WILL RECEIVE COST RECOVERY FOR ITS SERVICES, INCLUDING OPERATING COSTS, OVERHEADS, USE OF ASSETS, RENT AND INTEREST

* TERM OF AGREEMENT IS FOR MIN OF 14 WEEKS FROM MARCH 23 AND THEN ON ROLLING BASIS