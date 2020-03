March 18 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd:

* WITHDRAWS FY20 GUIDANCE

* GIVEN UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING SPREAD, DURATION AND IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, WITHDRAWING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY

* RAPID SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN EUROPE HAS RESULTED IN DECISIONS TO DEFER SURGERY IN SOME REGIONS

* IN UK, IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NHS TO PROVIDE SERVICES AND CAPACITY TO HELP DEAL WITH IMPACT OF COVID-19