BRIEF-Ramsay Sante H1 Reported Turnover Up 44.4% At 1.93 Billion Euros

Feb 26 (Reuters) - RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE SA:

* HALF YEAR REPORTED TURNOVER UP 44.4% TO EUR 1,934.5 MILLION

* IN H1 STRONG INCREASE IN EBITDA REPORTED UNDER NEW IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS TO EUR 272.9 MILLION

* IN H1 NET PROFIT AT BREAK-EVEN UNDER NEW IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BUT POSITIVE AT EUR 11.4 MILLION EXCLUDING DILUTIVE IMPACT OF IFRS 16

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT 31 DEC 2019 INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY AS A RESULT OF FIRST IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS 16 TO REACH EUR 3,682.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2,252.5 MILLION AT 31 DEC 2018

* AT 31 DEC 2019, NET COST OF BORROWING AMOUNTED TO EUR 30.1 MILLION