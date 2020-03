March 25 (Reuters) - Ramsdens Holdings PLC:

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS - COVID-19 UPDATE

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC - EFFECTIVE FROM YESTERDAY, GROUP CLOSED ALL ITS STORES IN UK UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC - JEWELLERY WEBSITE WILL REMAIN ACTIVE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: