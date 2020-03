BRIEF-Ramsdens Holdings Sees FY 2020 Pretax Profit In Line With Guidance

March 18 (Reuters) - Ramsdens Holdings PLC:

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS - COVID-19 TRADING UPDATE

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC - TRADED WELL DURING YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC - ANTICIPATES REPORTING FY 2020 PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC - NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY 2021

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC - SINCE FEBRUARY 2020 SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED DEMAND FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC - HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR ITS FOREIGN EXCHANGE OFFER OVER RECENT WEEKS.

* RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC - STORE EXPANSION PLANS ARE UNDER REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: