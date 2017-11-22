FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rand Logistics enters into restructuring support agreement with second lien lender
November 22, 2017 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Rand Logistics enters into restructuring support agreement with second lien lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc

* Rand Logistics-on Nov 17,entered into restructuring support agreement with holder of all of indebtedness outstanding under second lien credit agreement

* Rand Logistics- ‍implementation of plan would result in conversion of second lien lender’s claims into 100% of outstanding stock of reorganized co​

* Rand Logistics - ‍RSA contemplates co will file for voluntary relief under chapter 11 of bankruptcy code in U.S. Bankruptcy court on/before Dec 19​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iGkii7) Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

