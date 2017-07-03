FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Rand Logistics files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Rand Logistics files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc

* Rand Logistics Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing

* Rand Logistics - Unable to finalize notes to its financial statements to be included in the annual report on form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2017

* Rand Logistics - Unable to finalize form 10-K as a result of pending waivers expected to be received with respect to certain covenant defaults under co's credit facilities

* Rand Logistics - Anticipates annual financial statements will reflect a net loss of $19.8 million versus net loss of $5.5 million for corresponding period for last fiscal year Source text: [bit.ly/2sDQmFL] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.