March 6 (Reuters) - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd :

* RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS - 6 MONTHS TO DEC, HEPS ARE EXPECTED TO DIFFER BY AT LEAST 20% FROM THOSE OF PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING REPORTING PERIOD​

* SEES HY HEPS BETWEEN 131.0 CENTS TO 142.0 CENTS ​