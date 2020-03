March 12 (Reuters) - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd :

* UNAUDITED SUMMARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* HY DIVIDEND UNCHANGED AT 45 CENTS PER SHARE

* HY NORMALISED EARNINGS DOWN 14% TO R1 804 MILLION (2018: R2 094 MILLION)