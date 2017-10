Sept 19 (Reuters) - RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

* FY NORMALISED EARNINGS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS): R3 927 MILLION (2016: R3 342 MILLION) +18%

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS): R3 480 MILLION (2016: R2 927 MILLION) +19%

* FY DIVIDEND: 118 CENTS PER SHARE: (2016: 118 CENTS PER SHARE) UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)