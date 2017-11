Nov 13 (Reuters) - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd

* RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍APPOINTMENT OF MARTHINUS VISSER AS NEW GROUP CEO OF OUTSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED​

* RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍MARTHINUS WILL BE TAKING OVER FROM WILLEM ROOS, EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: