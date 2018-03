March 7 (Reuters) - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd :

* ‍RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN​ GT FERREIRA

* GT FERREIRA ‍WILL BE REPLACED AS CHAIRMAN BY JANNIE DURAND, CURRENT DEPUTY CHAIRMAN, EFFECTIVE 31 MARCH 2018​