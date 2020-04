BRIEF-Randall & Quilter Announces $100 Mln Of New Equity Investment Into Co

April 29 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd:

* RANDALL & QUILTER LD - SIGNIFICANT NEW INVESTMENT IN THE GROUP

* RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ANNOUNCES US$100 MILLION OF NEW EQUITY INVESTMENT INTO GROUP

* RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - INVESTMENT INTO GROUP BY WAY OF A US$80 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY BRICKELL INSURANCE HOLDINGS

* RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT- INVESTMENT INTO GROUP BY WAY OF A $20 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY FUNDS MANAGED BY HUDSON STRUCTURED CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: