June 1 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd :

* RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - FY PRE-TAX PROFIT UP 180% TO £40.1 MILLION (2018: £14.3 MILLION) (CONTINUING OPERATIONS)

* RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - $100 MILLION OF NEW CAPITAL RAISED IN MAY 2020 TO FUND FURTHER GROWTH

* RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - LIMITED IMPACT ON EXISTING BUSINESS AND INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO FROM COVID-19