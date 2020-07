July 9 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd :

* CO-FOUNDER KEN RANDALL TO RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN IN 2021, SUCCEEDED BY WILLIAM SPIEGEL

* KEN RANDALL TO RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEP DOWN AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 31 MARCH 2021