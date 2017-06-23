FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Randall & Quilter Investment says to sell Lloyd's managing agency
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Randall & Quilter Investment says to sell Lloyd's managing agency

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd:

* R&Q to sell Lloyd's Managing Agency

* Has reached agreement to sell its Lloyd's managing agency, R&Q Managing Agency Ltd to Coverys

* Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings - Sale Remains subject to regulatory change of control approval by Lloyd's and PRA, anticipated in late 2017

* Randall & Quilter Investment - Deal involves cash payment by coverys of $22.6m, which after costs payments, will result in estimated net proceeds of £13.9m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.