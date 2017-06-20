FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Randall & Quilter updates on loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract
June 20, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Randall & Quilter updates on loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd

* Has written a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract

* Contract to cover livery, trucking, and contractors' liability programs issued between 2007 and 2015 by a California-based insurance group

* Estimated undiscounted liabilities assumed are c. $43m

* R&Q worked in conjunction with Willis Re to successfully complete this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

