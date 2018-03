BRIEF-Randgold Resources Updates on Engagement With Congo Govt On New Mining Code​

March 15 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd:

* READY FOR ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC

* ‍MINING INDUSTRY READY FOR ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT​

* ‍LEGAL AND TECHNICAL TEAM REPRESENTING MAJOR MINING COS OPERATING IN DRC ARRIVED IN KINSHASA FOR ENGAGEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT ON NEW MINING CODE​

* ‍COMPANIES ARE NOW AWAITING AN APPOINTMENT WITH MINISTER TO DISCUSS A PROGRAMME OF ENGAGEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT’S WORKING GROUP​

* ‍COS IN MEETING WITH PRESIDENT CONFIRMED WILLINGNESS TO NEGOTIATE ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES, CHANGES TO OTHER TAXES AS PART OF PROCESS​

* ‍COMPANIES SAID EXPECTED NEGOTIATION PROCESS WILL START SOON​

* CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: