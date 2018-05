BRIEF-Randgold Says Mining Firms Continue To Engage With DRC Govt At All Levels

May 14 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd:

* COMMISSION APPOINTED TO DRAFT REGULATIONS TO EFFECT 2018 DRC MINING CODE HAS OFFICIALLY COMPLETED ITS WORK

* RANDGOLD - COMMISSION WILL NOW REPORT BACK TO DRC MINISTER OF MINES WHO WILL WORK WITH INTER-MINISTERIAL COMMISSION AHEAD OF PRESENTING IT TO GOVERNMENT FOR APPROVAL

* INDUSTRY TEAM PARTICIPATED ACTIVELY IN PROCESS AND INFLUENCED A NUMBER OF REGULATIONS ARISING FROM NEW DRC MINING CODE

* RANDGOLD - CO’S REPRESENTATIVES SAID COMMISSION’S TERMS OF REFERENCE WERE RESTRICTED TO REGULATIONS, IT COULD NOT DEAL WITH KEY ISSUES, NOTABLY AROUND RIGHTS VESTED UNDER FORMER CODE

* DETAILED PROPOSAL DEALING WITH KEY ISSUES WAS SUBMITTED TO MINISTER OF MINES BY INDUSTRY ON 29 MARCH

* INDUSTRY IS STILL AWAITING A FORMAL RESPONSE TO THIS PROPOSAL

* COMPANIES REPRESENTATIVES SAID THEY WOULD CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH DRC GOVERNMENT AT ALL LEVELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)