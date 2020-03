BRIEF-Randstad Removes Proposal For Dividend Payments As Precaution Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

March 23 (Reuters) - RANDSTAD NV:

* REMOVES PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AS PRECAUTION AMIDST CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE, RANDSTAD HAS DECIDED TO REMOVE ITS 2019 ORDINARY AND SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND PROPOSALS FROM THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD TOMORROW, 24 MARCH 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PRUDENCE IS WARRANTED GIVEN THE SERIOUS ADVERSE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS SEEN GLOBALLY THAT HAVE HAD AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS AND THE LACK OF VISIBILITY IN THESE UNPRECEDENTED TIMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)