April 16 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp:

* RANGE ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY RENEWAL AND EXTENSION

* RANGE RESOURCES CORP - NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BILLION

* RANGE RESOURCES - MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023

* RANGE RESOURCES CORP - MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BILLION WITH $2 BILLION IN COMMITMENTS