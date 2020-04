BRIEF-Range Resources Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results

April 30 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp:

* RANGE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 2,294 MMCFE PER DAY, APPROXIMATELY 70% NATURAL GAS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 REVENUE $694 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUES TOTALED $561 MILLION

* ENTERING Q2, DEMAND FOR GASOLINE AND JET FUEL HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 RELATED REDUCTIONS IN VEHICLE AND AIR TRAVEL

* EXPECT ANNUAL CONDENSATE DIFFERENTIALS TO BE WTI MINUS $7 - $8 PER BARREL

* PRODUCTION FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.3 BCFE PER DAY, WITH ABOUT 70% NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION

* HAS OVER 70% OF ITS REMAINING 2020 NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION HEDGED AT A WEIGHTED AVERAGE FLOOR PRICE OF $2.57 PER MMBTU

* HEDGED OVER 80% OF ITS REMAINING 2020 PROJECTED CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION AT AN AVERAGE FLOOR PRICE OF $58.22

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01, REVENUE VIEW $563.1 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA