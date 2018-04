BRIEF-Range Resources Reports Q1 GAAP EPS Of $0.20

April 25 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp:

* RANGE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GAAP REVENUES FOR Q1 2018 TOTALED $743 MILLION A 4% DECREASE COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* NON-GAAP REVENUES FOR Q1 2018 TOTALED $766 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 26% COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* QTRLY PRODUCTION AVERAGED A RECORD 2.188 BCFE PER DAY, AN INCREASE OF 13% COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MILLION CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018

* PRODUCTION FOR Q2 OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 2.19 BCFE PER DAY

* PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $691.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL UNIT COSTS PLUS DD&A FOR Q1 2018 WERE $2.61 PER MCFE, A 2% INCREASE FROM Q1 2017