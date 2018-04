April 16 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp:

* RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT - SEC FILING

* RANGE - CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BILLION, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BILLION, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BILLION

* RANGE RESOURCES CORP - NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023 Source : bit.ly/2Hr6TZ8 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)