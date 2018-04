April 27 (Reuters) - Ranger Direct Lending Fund PLC:

* RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER

* TERMS OF REFERENCE SET TO INCLUDE ANY NEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ARRANGEMENTS WOULD BE CONDITIONAL ON SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL, OF ITSELF, DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL

* BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE