May 1 (Reuters) - Ranger Direct Lending Fund PLC:

* RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND - TWENTY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FIRMS ENGAGED IN PROCESS AND A SHORTLIST OF SIX MET WITH BOARD IN MARCH AND APRIL

* IN VIEW OF DIRECTORS PROPOSAL MADE BY ARES MANAGEMENT LLC WAS STRONGEST

* RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND - COMPANY'S INVESTMENTS FOR FUTURE WILL CONSIST PRIMARILY OF PRIVATE, ASSET-BACKED LOANS SOURCED AND STRUCTURED BY ARES