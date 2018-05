May 8 (Reuters) - Ranger Energy Services Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $62.6 MILLION

* AVERAGE HOURLY RATES FOR HIGH-SPEC RIGS INCREASED BY 7% TO APPROXIMATELY $487 IN Q1 2018 FROM $454 IN Q4 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.10, REVENUE VIEW $57.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: