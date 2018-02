Feb 1 (Reuters) - Rank Group Plc:

* H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT £40.2 MILLION VERSUS £34.5 MLN‍​

* H1 GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE UP 1 PERCENT AT £378.1 MILLION

* H1 DIVIDEND PER SHARE 2.15P VERSUS 2.00P‍​

* H1 NET DEBT DECREASED BY £37 MILLION

* MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR UNCHANGED

* H1 UK DIGITAL OPERATING PROFIT UP 56 PERCENT AT 11.4 MILLION STG

* “ALONG WITH MUCH OF THE HIGH STREET, WE HAVE FACED A MORE CHALLENGING RETAIL TRADING ENVIRONMENT IN THE FIRST HALF” - CEO

* H1 UK DIGITAL REVENUE AT 16 PERCENT AT 60.6 MILLION STG Further company coverage: