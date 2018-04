BRIEF-Rank Group Says Group Like-For-Like Revenue For 13 Weeks To April 1 Declined By 2 Pct​

April 5 (Reuters) - Rank Group PLC:

* ANNOUNCES GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE FOR 13 WEEKS TO 1 APRIL 2018 HAS DECLINED BY 2%​

* ‍BOARD CAUTIOUS ABOUT UK CONSUMER OUTLOOK, EXPECTS GROUP’S UK VENUES TO CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED FOR REMAINDER OF 2017/18 FY & INTO 2018/19​

* ‍NOW EXPECT GROUP'S FULL YEAR OPERATING PROFIT TO BE IN RANGE OF £76M-£78M​