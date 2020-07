July 3 (Reuters) - Rank Group PLC:

* GROUP WILL COMMENCE REOPENING OF ITS MECCA BINGO CLUBS FROM TOMORROW, 4 JULY 2020

* UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE AT LOWER END OF GUIDANCE RANGE

* MONTHLY NET CASH OUTFLOW HAS ALSO BEEN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* A FURTHER 30 VENUES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN IN A PHASED APPROACH THROUGHOUT JULY AND AUGUST