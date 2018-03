March 28 (Reuters) - RANK PROGRESS SA:

* SIGNS PRELIMINARY DEAL WITH REMIL SP. Z O.O.

* UNDER DEAL CO TO BUY 50% STAKE OF OMEGA INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. FOR 20 MILLION ZLOTYS

* OMEGA INVESTMENTS OWNS REAL ESTATES IN WLOCLAWEK OF TOTAL AREA OF AROUND 8.9 HA ON WHICH IT BUILDS COMMERCIAL PREMISES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)